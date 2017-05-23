CVS Pharmacy removing sunscreen lower than SPF 15 from shelves

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – CVS Pharmacy is doing what it can to help fight skin cancer by removing all sunscreens with SPF lower than 15 from its shelves.

The initiative is part of the company’s “Long Live Skin” campaign.

According to the Federal Drug Administration, one of the best ways to reduce skin cancer, sunburn, and sun damage is to limit the amount of time you spend in the sun, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The FDA says even when it’s cloudy out, applying sunscreen to uncovered skin such as your nose, ears, neck, hands, and feet is important.

The drug store chain says it also plans to add more organic and natural options as part of its skincare line.

“Taking good care of your skin is part of taking care of your health,” said Judy Sansone, Senior Vice President of Front Store Business and Chief Merchant at CVS Pharmacy, in a statement. “We’re making it easier than ever for our shoppers to access the information and products they need, including those with greater skin health benefits.”

The “Long Live Skin” campaign runs through Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which is May.