Docs reveal items Gallison admitted to swiping from dead man’s estate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As former House Finance Committee Chairman Raymond Gallison awaits sentencing, Eyewitness News is learning more about what exactly he admitted to stealing from a deceased man’s estate.

A collection of “Little Rascals” DVDs, binoculars, and a powder dish were just some of the items seized by investigators at Gallison’s home in Bristol, according to Probate Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News.

The disgraced Democrat pleaded guilty in March to nine federal counts including wire fraud, mail fraud, and identity theft. One of the largest thefts he admitted to was stealing $678,000 from the estate of Ray Medley, a Barrington man who died in 2012.

According to court records, Gallison – a Bristol attorney – had been the executor of Medley’s estate since 2009.

The court documents revealed Gallison paid $162,000 in restitution, which partly included nearly $7,000 in purchases at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Stop & Shop. The documents also listed a number of items found at Gallison’s home that belonged to the Medley estate, such as coin sets, stamps, gavels, a black-and-white photograph, and a metal cup with keys.

In exchange for Gallison returning the items, the estate has agreed to drop legal challenges against the former lawmaker. A judge will decide on that in June.

Beyond the Medley estate, Gallison is also accused of stealing nearly $9,000 from the trust of a disabled person and lying to the IRS about how money was used by a taxpayer-funded nonprofit he ran.

Gallison, 64, has declined to comment on the matter. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, and faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for a charge of “aggravated identity theft.”