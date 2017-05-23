Driver may face charges in deaths of 2 Cape Cod pedestrians

Related Coverage 2 women struck, killed by van on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after two women were struck and killed by a minivan on Cape Cod and say it’s possible the driver could face criminal charges.

The women – identified Tuesday as Evelyn Furlong and Shirley McCarthy, both of Sandwich – were crossing Route 6A in the area of Merchants Road Monday afternoon when they were hit, according to Sandwich police.

Police said the two women were using the crosswalk. They were unresponsive when emergency crews arrived on scene and began performing CPR.

Furlong, 69, and McCarthy, 87, were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were pronounced dead later that afternoon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said the driver, a 54-year-old Foxboro man, is not yet being identified due to the nature of the investigation and the possibility of criminal charges being brought against him.