NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A loud explosion echoed across Block Island early Tuesday morning.

The Block Island Times reports the blast happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home off West Side Road. A large portion of the house was blown off, and debris littered the yard.

The home is a summer rental property, and was empty at the time. There was no fire as a result of the explosion. A gas leak is suspected, but the Fire Marshal will be on the island to investigate.

No injuries were reported.