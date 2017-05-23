Fall River mayor presents proposed 2018 budget

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — In his proposed budget for 2018, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia said Tuesday he hopes to add law enforcement employees, pay city employees more, and give the city a “foundation for a solid future.”

The mayor presented his budget at Government Center Tuesday morning. Included in the $280,453,227 budget is an investment in city public schools, first responders, and infrastructure, as well as information technology upgrades. Correia said he wants to increase online permitting services to reduce paper.

Correia wants to hire five new firefighter/EMTs, seven new patrol police officers, and purchase four new unmarked police vehicles, a new patrol vehicle, and new police surveillance cameras.

The budget also calls for greater attention to potholes and sidewalks near parks, schools and businesses, and demolition of distressed and abandoned properties in partnership with the Attorney General’s office.

City employees will see a two percent pay increase in 2018 and 2019, Correia said.

Also on the mayor’s wish list is the launch of an online city service for residents to report issues that need to be addressed, and the hiring of a new tourism director of the city.

The budget must go to the city council for final approval.