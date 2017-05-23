Graffiti task force working to clean up Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s graffiti task force took advantage of the nice weather on Tuesday by getting to work on cleaning up the city, and crews got some help from Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Trading in his suit and tie for an orange vest and gloves, the mayor reminded residents just how easy it is to report acts of vandalism in the city.

To request help, residents can call the city’s 311 Hotline, download the PVD 311 mobile app, or go straight to the Center for City Services.

And it’s not just graffiti; residents can also report potholes. But Elorza made one thing is clear: you must report it to get it fixed.

“I talk to residents all the time and they tell me, ‘I’m frustrated about this pothole. I’m frustrated about this graffiti,'” said Elorza. “What I say in return: ‘call us, let us know.’ Unless you’re letting the city know, oftentimes we don’t know where it is, and as soon as we find out we’ll get on it.”

Once residents report a problem with the city, it will be electronically tracked. The resident will then be updated on the progress and notified when the issue is fully addressed.