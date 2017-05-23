Hometown Hero: Nick Fontecha

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Nick Fontecha.

Competing for Central in their first season in the Interscholastic League, the junior took home the State Individual title, becoming the second public school player from Providence to take home the crown in the last 50 years.

Nick’s success earned him a big hand from Project Change, an initiative started seven years ago by RI Tennis Academy founder Mario Llano to help tutor deserving young local players with the goal of helping them reach their highest playing level.

