PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The leader of the Rhode Island House of Representatives is promising “no late-night sessions” as the legislature is just weeks away from adjourning for the year.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he can assure the public there won’t be a repeat of what happened last June, when lawmakers adjourned after an all-nighter meeting that lasted into dawn.

Mattiello says he hopes to pass a budget by mid-June.