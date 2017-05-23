In the Kitchen: Grilled Bone-In Chicken over a Sweet Corn, Chorizo and Okinawa Sweet Potato Hash

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, presented by Crave RI, Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Cara Marie Duskin from Bluewater Bar & Grill making Grilled Bone-In Chicken over a sweet corn, chorizo and Okinawa sweet potato hash, topped with a bourbon jalapeño cream sauce.
Ingredients:
- 1 bone in chicken breast ( skin on )
For the Sauce
- 1/2 sliced jalapeño
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 oz brown sugar
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 1 tsp each salt and ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup bourbon whiskey ( Jim Beam is used )
- 2 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp flour for roux to thicken
For the Hash
- 2 tbsp fresh made chorizo from ground pork
- 1/4 cup sweet charred corn from cob
- 1/2 cup diced roasted and peeled Okinawa sweet potatoes
- 1 tsp sliced shallots
- 1 tsp sliced garlic cloves
- 1 oz white wine
- 1 oz garlic oil (house made)
Directions:
- Grill and finish chicken breast salted and peppered in oven.
- Prepare hash in sauté pan with garlic and shallots in garlic oil, adding chorizo to brown.
- Once translucent, add corn and sweet potatoes.
- Sauté for 2 mins, deglaze with white wine.
- Serve cooked chicken over hash.
- For sauce, add jalapeños to sauté pan with bourbon.
- Burn out all alcohol, add cream.
- Simmer to reduce, adding brown sugar, butter, salt, pepper and thyme.
- Thicken with roux made from butter and flour.
- Pour over chicken breast and serve immediately.