In the Kitchen: Grilled Bone-In Chicken over a Sweet Corn, Chorizo and Okinawa Sweet Potato Hash

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, presented by Crave RI, Discover Newport brings us Executive Chef Cara Marie Duskin from Bluewater Bar & Grill making Grilled Bone-In Chicken over a sweet corn, chorizo and Okinawa sweet potato hash, topped with a bourbon jalapeño cream sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 1 bone in chicken breast ( skin on )

For the Sauce

  • 1/2 sliced jalapeño
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 oz brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp each salt and ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup bourbon whiskey ( Jim Beam is used )
  • 2 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp flour for roux to thicken

For the Hash

  • 2 tbsp fresh made chorizo from ground pork
  • 1/4 cup sweet charred corn from cob
  • 1/2 cup diced roasted and peeled Okinawa sweet potatoes
  • 1 tsp sliced shallots
  • 1 tsp sliced garlic cloves
  • 1 oz white wine
  • 1 oz garlic oil (house made)

Directions:

  1. Grill and finish chicken breast salted and peppered in oven.
  2. Prepare hash in sauté pan with garlic and shallots in garlic oil, adding chorizo to brown.
  3. Once translucent, add corn and sweet potatoes.
  4. Sauté for 2 mins, deglaze with white wine.
  5. Serve cooked chicken over hash.
  6. For sauce, add jalapeños to sauté pan with bourbon.
  7. Burn out all alcohol, add cream.
  8. Simmer to reduce, adding brown sugar, butter, salt, pepper and thyme.
  9. Thicken with roux made from butter and flour.
  10. Pour over chicken breast and serve immediately.