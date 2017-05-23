Paiva Weed can’t lobby General Assembly for 1 year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former leader of the Rhode Island Senate will have to wait a year before lobbying her former colleagues in the General Assembly.

The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday voted to approve an opinion advising former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed that she’s subject to the state’s revolving-door restrictions.

The Democrat from Newport had asked for the advisory opinion after resigning in March to take a hospital industry job. She’s now president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The commission says she doesn’t have to wait to lobby the executive branch, only the legislature.

The commission also on Tuesday advised her former chief of staff, Thomas Papa, that he can accept a job with the Raimondo administration as director of boards and commissions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.