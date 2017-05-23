PawSox stadium deal up in the air as Raimondo, Mattiello withhold support

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Will any top State House leaders actually come out and support the PawSox stadium deal?

Days after Pawtucket and team officials announced the plan, Gov. Gina Raimondo and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello are still at odds over whether lawmakers should even review the hot-button proposal before this year’s legislative session ends next month.

One of Raimondo’s closest aides, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, has spent months working on the $83-million proposal with PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino and other team leaders. But Raimondo is still refusing to formally endorse the plan, even as she says it appears to be positive for taxpayers and encourages lawmakers to take it up.

“Pawtucket’s ballpark proposal is much improved over the one from two years ago and merits a public debate, but it’s not a top priority for the governor,” Raimondo spokesman Mike Raia told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

But Mattiello – who was burned by his strong support for the last PawSox stadium proposal, in 2015 – appears to be calling the governor’s bluff, insisting he will not even allow the legislation to be taken up “without her endorsement and her stamp of approval,” House spokesman Larry Berman said Tuesday.

“The speaker finds it highly unusual that the governor is unwilling to endorse a financial plan that she and her team negotiated,” Berman said. “The stadium is a significant taxpayer investment, and with the governor sending mixed signals, it is likely too late in the session to initiate a proposal of this magnitude.”

Berman added that the deadline to introduce bills without the speaker’s sign-off has passed, and he “does not anticipate granting permission to have a Pawtucket stadium bill drafted unless it is requested directly by the governor.”

Caught in the middle are the PawSox and Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, who are championing the deal as a much-needed economic boost to the city’s downtown redevelopment efforts. Dylan Zelazo, Grebien’s chief of staff, said Tuesday he “hadn’t heard that specific comment” from Mattiello about refusing to let the bill be introduced.

“Our bond counsel is working with Commerce to get the legislation draft finalized,” Zelazo said. “From there it will go to the governor’s desk for her review and sign-off. We hope that will happen today. From there we would anticipate the Pawtucket delegation both on the House and Senate side either tomorrow or Thursday.”

Under the proposal outlined last week, the team’s owners would pay $45 million towards the $83 million cost of the new publicly owned stadium at the site of the Apex building. The state would kick in $23 million, and the city would contribute the remaining $15 million. Team officials argue the public portion of the project would be covered by tax revenue generated in and around the stadium, though they have ruled out incorporating a formal guarantee to that effect.

Appearing on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers last Friday, Lucchino argued the team’s offer to pay for more than half of the project is believed to be the most generous split taxpayers have ever been offered on a minor-league ballpark, anywhere. “This is a special arrangement for Rhode Island,” he said.

Raimondo’s office said she is out of town Tuesday to attend a fundraiser for her campaign in Chicago, and will not return to Rhode Island until the evening.

Republicans, meanwhile, are already trying to tie Raimondo to the stadium deal with an eye on her 2018 re-election campaign. In a statement Monday, GOP Chairman Brandon Bell argued, “Raimondo likes the new PawSox deal because it takes care of her millionaire campaign donors and the building trade unions. … The numbers she cares about is $60,000 in donations and 10,000 union votes.”

R.I. Democratic Party senior adviser Bill Lynch called Bell’s comments “unfounded and insulting,” adding that it was “nothing more than a blatant attempt to distract Rhode Islanders from the Republican president’s failing presidency, the GOP’s efforts to pay for tax cuts for millionaires by cutting health benefits for the poor and elderly while turning their backs on Rhode Islanders most in need.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook