Resources for family caregivers with the CARE Act

Annually, 40 million people provide unpaid care for a parent, spouse or other loved one. While family caregiving is a labor of love, it can also be emotionally, physically and financially challenging.

Every day in Rhode Island, about 134,000 people care for a loved one, helping them to live independently at home and in the community. These family caregivers provide unpaid care valued at $1.7 billion a year.

A new law called the CARE Act went into effect in March of this year. Alan Neville,Volunteer State President of AARP Rhode Island, stopped by “The Rhode Show” to explain more about the CARE Act.

Alan explained that the CARE Act is a law that helps family caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home. It provides some commonsense solutions to make their lives easier. That’s why AARP Rhode Island worked with state lawmakers to enact it.

There are three key provisions to the CARE Act. The first is identification. Patients now have the opportunity to record the name of their family caregiver on their medical record when admitted to the hospital.

The second is notification. The family caregiver is informed if their loved one is to be discharged home or transferred to another facility.

The third is training. Hospitals must give the family caregiver a demonstration of the medical tasks they will need to perform at home.

Family caregiving is a labor of love in Rhode Island, to be sure. But it can also be overwhelming, stressful and exhausting. That’s why AARP is fighting for commonsense solutions to help – like the CARE Act.

