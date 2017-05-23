Rhode Island, Mass. venues ramping up security after Manchester attack

See Something, Say Something: Know the Signs of Terrorism »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The general manager of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence says the venue is holding meetings throughout the day Tuesday following Monday night’s deadly attack on a Manchester concert arena.

“One of the things that we see is that as we heighten security and tighten the perimeter of our buildings — we push terrorists outside,” said Larry Lepore, the general manager for the Dunk.

Though some 3,000 miles separate the two venues, the “Dunk” has a connection to the Manchester Arena; both are operated by a company called SMG.

Lepore called the internal meetings in order to see what the venue’s management can do here at home to prevent possible future attacks.

“At every event, we use metal detectors, we do bag checks, we have bomb dogs go through — but again, as our security increases, it makes targets around the perimeter much more attractive to a terrorist, and those are the toughest areas to secure and control,” Lepore said.

He added that he’s already in contact with the Providence Police Department, and they’re planning to increase security inside and outside the arena. “We are going to watch and see what comes out of Manchester…

“Every time that one of these things happens, one of the things you do learn is what you can do a little better, so we’ll take the information we get from them, and try to improve what we already do.”

Lepore said the center is not planning on canceling any of its upcoming events.