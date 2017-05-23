Warwick’s Ocean State Theater Company abruptly closes

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After just five years at their location on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, Ocean State Theatre Company has closed its doors.

“It was a heartbreaking decision for those of us who are passionate about OSTC,” said Andrew Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Ocean State Theatre Company, in a statement.

The theater said the decision to immediately close was made following a late-night board meeting Monday evening, the day after the theater closed their production of the Broadway musical “Victor/Victoria.” OSTC representatives cited ongoing financial struggles as the reason for the abrupt closure.

Tax filings from 2014 show the theater in more than $2.2 million in debt. The organization said they could not successfully renegotiate their lease with the building’s owner, Steve Soscia, and third-party negotiations to buy the building at 1245 Jefferson Blvd. failed.

Soscia could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement, Cohen said the theater’s financial situation has been “challenging for several years,” citing debt incurred when OSTC left Theatre by the Sea in 2012 when now-producer Bill Hanney took the reins.

As for what will become of subscribers or patrons who held tickets to the upcoming summer musicals “Shrek” and “Clue,” the theater said all patron records will be retained until they can determine “what remediation will be offered.”

It’s unclear if OSTC will attempt to relocate to a new theater space or if a new producing entity will step in to take over the Warwick theater.