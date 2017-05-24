Brothers admit to roles in North Providence murder

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two brothers pleaded guilty Wednesday to their roles in a North Providence home invasion that resulted in a man being shot to death.

Viclei and Victor Hernandez admitted that in 2014 they plotted to rob Richard Catalano at his home on Eliot Avenue. They were 18 and 20 years old at the time.

Viclei, now 21, and Victor, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Victor was sentenced to serve 40 years of a 60-year sentence at the ACI with the rest suspended with probation, while Viclei is scheduled to learn his fate in July.

Prosecutors said Viclei drove the car to Catalano’s home to commit the robbery while Victor brought the gun.

Police allege a third suspect, Dari Garcia, was the only one to actually enter the home. He’s accused of fatally shooting Catalano, while also shooting and biting of the finger of his mother, Lorie. She survived the attack.

In court, a prosecutor read aloud a statement from Lorie Catalano.

“I love my son and miss him every minute of every day. All of our holidays will never be the same. I have no reason to celebrate anything anymore,” she said. “Ricky wasn’t a violent person. He did not like guns. He would not have hurt a fly.”

The victim’s family said Lorie has had dozens of surgeries and still has permanent damage to her voice box.

Garcia is slated to go on trial for first-degree murder in the fall.