City liquor board revokes Club Luv’s license after triple shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses voted unanimously Wednesday to revoke the liquor license of Club Luv, the Valley Street nightclub where three people were shot outside earlier this month.

The board voted 4-0 – with one member absent – after two days of hearings, but Club Luv’s attorney Peter Petrarca said he will be appealing the board’s decision to the R.I. Department of Business Regulation (DBR) Friday morning.

“Our argument is that when you stop a fight inside a club – that you identify people and break them up – you do everything you can,” Petrarca said. “You cannot control everyone on the outside.”

He added, “unfortunately that’s the world we live in and they did everything they could possibly do.”

Petrarca said the punishment should have been “time served.” Club Luv has been closed since a May 7 shootout outside the club where three people were injured.

Police testified last week that the violence stemmed from an altercation between two groups in the VIP section of the club, though Petrarca said at the time that the video surveillance does not provide solid evidence that it involved the same people.

Petrarca said history shows the DBR has overturned sanctions handed down by the board for similar cases in the past at other clubs, including a 2012 shooting outside what was then Club Monet where two men were struck with bullets.

