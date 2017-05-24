Company to appeal decision in medical marijuana lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island textile company that a judge found to have discriminated against a woman when she was denied an internship because she uses medical marijuana to treat migraine headaches says it plans to appeal to the state’s highest court.

The Superior Court judge’s decision released Tuesday found that the Westerly-based Darlington Fabrics Corp. had violated the state’s Hawkins-Slater Medical Marijuana Act, which prevents discrimination against card-carrying medical marijuana users.

The complaint said Christine Callaghan, who was a University of Rhode Island graduate student, negotiated a paid internship with Darlington Fabrics in 2014 but lost it after disclosing she held a medical marijuana card.

The case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island.

Darlington Fabrics’ attorney said Wednesday they will appeal to the state Supreme Court.