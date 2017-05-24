Former RI Rep. Palumbo indicted in campaign finance case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Rhode Island state representative has been indicted for allegedly using campaign money for personal expenses.

According to the Attorney General’s office, a statewide grand jury handed up an indictment charging Peter Palumbo with one count of embezzlement, one count of unlawful appropriation over $1,000, and one count of personal use of campaign funds.

Palumbo, 56, of Cranston, was arrested back in January following an investigation by Rhode Island State Police. Investigators allege the Democrat could not account for about $59,000 withdrawn from his campaign account.

Palumbo is scheduled to be arraigned on June 14. After his arrest, Palumbo was released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

At the time of the arrest, state police said the charges stemmed from an audit of Palumbo’s campaign account by the R.I. Board of Elections that allegedly “revealed that Mr. Palumbo was not accounting for approximately $59,000 in cash withdrawals from the campaign funds.”

“A further review revealed that Mr. Palumbo withdrew approximately $16,000 from ATMs at seven different casinos around the country over the course of five years,” the statement continued.

Palumbo served in the house from 1994 until 2014, when he lost his seat to Republican Robert Lancia following a controversy involving a beach concession contract to run the food huts at Scarborough, Misquamicut and Roger Wheeler state beaches.

Palumbo, who held the contract from 2000-2008 before it became illegal for General Assembly members to be independent contractors with the state, won the 2013 contract. He agreed to pay the state $1.7 million, but then stepped aside. That allowed the deal to go to former Democratic Party Chairman David Caprio who soon after hired Palumbo to run the concessions.

Caprio stepped down as the party leader a short time after the controversy surfaced, saying he “could not dedicate the necessary time and energy” to the party chair position.

In February, the state Ethics Commission fined Palumbo $1,000 for his contract bid,

A federal investigation into the beach concession flap has not led to charges.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau