Grand jury indicts man accused of murder, burning body

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence grand jury Wednesday handed out a murder indictment against a man accused of shooting and killing a man in the city last year, then dismembering the body and setting the remains on fire.

The indictment against David DeLeon includes a laundry list of charges, including one count of murder; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence; one count of failure to report a death; one count of possession of a firearm without a license; one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana; one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance; and one count of mutilation of a human body.

The charges stem from the murder of Dakota Gosselin, 21, on Nov. 20, 2016.

Providence police said on that day they responded to Gordon Avenue to investigate reports of gunshots and arrived to find a bloody crime scene, but no victim.

Later that day, Lincoln firefighters were working to put out a brush fire in a vacant lot on Lincoln Meadows Drive when they discovered human remains.

Several days later, Providence Police Major David Lapatin said investigators believed DeLeon shot Gosselin in the head then disposed of the victim’s body in Lincoln and set it on fire.

Gosselin’s former girlfriend told Eyewitness News the two men knew each other.

DeLeon is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court May 31, 2017.