Grebien: With bill tabled, RI in danger of PawSox leaving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket mayor Donald Grebien is holding a news conference at the Rhode Island State House Wednesday to sound the alarm: Since the state Senate has shelved a bill supporting a plan to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox in the city center, the state is teetering on the brink of the team picking up and moving somewhere else.

And that would create a “rip in the fabric” of what makes Rhode Island special, the mayor’s office said.

The news conference is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Smith Street side of the State House (up the hill, across the city offices buildings).

The team and Grebien are asking the state to invest $23 million in the project. The city is also set to buy in for $15 million worth.

Rhode Island’s Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Tuesday the chamber wouldn’t take up the topic of the $83 million proposal to build a new ballpark near Slater Mill to replace aging McCoy Stadium during this session, which wraps up in June. But he hasn’t ruled out a bill in the fall.

Ruggerio said no actual bill had come to the Senate floor in time for the current session. “It is too late in the session for a thorough, public review of a proposal of this magnitude.”

It’s the second time in two years a ballpark makeover has been sent packing by taxpayers. The previous plan would have built a new ballpark in Providence — subsidized by taxpayers — but that got tremendous backlash from a state still gnashing its teeth over assuming the $75 million debt from the 2012 folding of Curt Schilling’s 38 Studios video game company.

Grebien says the state will lose revenue if the team leaves. His office said he’s going to demand statewide leadership to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket.