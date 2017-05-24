How RIDOT is working to improve one of the state’s most dangerous intersections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s one of the busiest and most dangerous intersections in Rhode Island: Memorial Boulevard in downtown Providence, right near the Providence Place Mall.

An average of 45 crashes occur at the intersection each year, according to Robert Rocchio, acting chief engineer at the state Department of Transportation, putting it in the top ten worst in Rhode Island.

There’s a lot of car and foot traffic in the area, and Rocchio says drivers and pedestrians often fail to follow the rules of the road. While some of the illegal movements are willful, Rocchio believes a large percentage are the result of people being confused by the intersection’s unconventional layout.

