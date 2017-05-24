Landlord suing Ocean State Theatre Co. for close to $1M

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News show the owner and lessor of the Warwick building that housed Ocean State Theatre Company is taking the performing arts organization to court.

According to a formal complaint and eviction notice filed on May 19, Mutual Properties 1245 Jefferson LLC, the building’s owner, said the theater company owes $860,908.58 in back rent and additional charges as of May 17.

The complaint said OSTC was responsible for paying $21,114 per month in rent and additional charges, which suggests the theater company neglected to pay the equivalent of more than three years of rent. The organization has been leasing the converted garage on Jefferson Boulevard since 2012.

The complaint said Mutual Properties seeks possession of the building, as well as back rent and additional rent totaling $860,908.58. The landlord is also seeking interest, costs and attorneys fees.

Court documents show a seven-day summons was issued on Wednesday, but had not yet been served to OSTC.

On Tuesday, the theater announced its abrupt closure, citing ongoing financial difficulties and a failure to negotiate a new lease agreement with the landlord. The theater’s leaders also said a third-party’s attempt to buy the building failed.

Tax filings from 2014 show the theater was more than $2.2 million in debt at the time.

In a statement, OSTC’s board of directors chairman Andrew Cohen said the theater’s financial situation has been “challenging for several years,” citing debt incurred when OSTC left Theatre by the Sea in 2012 when that facility’s now-producer, Bill Hanney, took the reins there. At the time OSTC had been the producing entity at the Matunuck summer theater since its reopening in 2007.

On Tuesday, the theater’s leaders announced they were cancelling their summer season, which included the musicals “Clue” and “Shrek.” It’s unclear what will become of their summer camp for children.

It also remains unclear if refunds will be offered to patrons. In Tuesday’s news release, the theater said all patron records will be retained until they can determine “what remediation will be offered.”

There has been no indication yet of whether a new producing entity will step in take over the Warwick theater, or if OSTC will seek to relocate.

Eyewitness News attempted to reach the theater for further comment Wednesday but so far has not heard back.

Attorneys for Mutual Properties declined comment; a message was left with the building’s owner.