Man pleads guilty to Mother’s Day murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend two years ago pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday.

Yuland Stanfield apologized in court for Christine Santurri’s death. The judge gave him a life sentence.

Santurri, a mother of three, was stabbed outside her apartment in the Riverside section of East Providence on Mother’s Day 2015. She later died at Rhode Island hospital. East Providence police said Santurri came to them just two days before she was attacked, saying that Stanfield had violated a restraining order and feared he would harm her.

Santurri’s family was in court for Stanfield’s plea and sentencing.