PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in the capital city are investigating, after a man was stabbed multiple times.

This happened near the intersection of Cranston and Benedict Streets just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

So far, no arrests have been made, and there’s no word on that victim’s condition.

He has only been identified as a Providence resident in his 20s.

