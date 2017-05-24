New Bedford man gets 4 years prison for throttling, battering girlfriend

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 30-year-old New Bedford man will serve four to five years in Massachusetts state prison for strangling and assaulting his girlfriend, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

John Herring pleaded guilty this week to charges of strangulation, assault and battery on a family or household member, aggravated assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child.

Police were called to the couple’s apartment on January 24 by a friend of the girlfriend. Though Herring told police nothing was wrong when he answered the door, they soon found the woman regaining consciousness while fully clothed in a bathtub.

An argument had transpired, police found, because the woman hadn’t been able to pick up Herring from work. Once he got home, he ended up punching his girlfriend several times, knocking her out and leading to her sustaining a concussion. “She did not know how she got in the bathtub,” said Quinn’s spokesman, Gregg Miliote, in a statement.

Police later discovered a previous argument on January 18 led to Herring throttling his girlfriend, later throwing her to the floor after she’d put down her son.

When Herring is released from state prison between four and five years from now, Miliote said, he will be on supervised probation for three years. He must also go through counseling for domestic batterers.

“This defendant is a very violent individual who poses a danger to women. He brutally assaulted the victim after anger management counseling while he was on probation. The counseling obviously did not have any impact,” Quinn said in a statement.