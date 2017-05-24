New murder trial underway for East Providence man after mistrial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a judge declared a mistrial last month in the trial of a man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend, a new trial got underway at Providence County Superior Court.

After two days of jury selection, lawyers Wednesday gave their opening statements in the trial of Andrew Jett.

Jett, 58, is accused of killing Michelle Busby in August 2012.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors said Jett was on parole for the 1992 killing of his former girlfriend, Stephanie Oxendine. In that case, he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and had already served 18 years of a 40-year prison sentence when he was released from prison in 2010.

In August 2012, Busby, 50, was found dead in her home on Metacomet Avenue in East Providence, having been stabbed more than a dozen times. Jett turned himself into police in Baltimore a week later. Prosecutors said at that time, he’d been driving Busby’s car.

But lawyers for Jett said police focused on him because he had a criminal history and was on parole, not because there was evidence he committed the murder.

Prosecutors say they have DNA evidence tying Jett to the murder.

April 2014: Paroled killer held without bail in new murder case

A court first tried the case starting April 26 before the mistrial was declared May 3.