PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Narragansett Avenue in the capital city.

Eyewitness News has learned one man was stabbed early Wednesday morning, and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, will be in court Wednesday.

Police say this stabbing is not related to a similar incident which happened on Cranston Street in Providence around the same time.