Rescue a Pet: Phoebe

(WPRI) — The Providence Animal Rescue League Wednesday brought us Phoebe – an older, but quite active dog.

PARL said Phoebe came to the shelter a few weeks ago. And even though she’s 13 years old, she still loves to go for long walks.

They said she’s good with other dogs. They’re not sure about cats, but it couldn’t hurt to let her meet them.

PARL said Phoebe can go to a family home.

Other than her age, there are no health issues.

To meet Phoebe or any of the other animals looking for their forever homes, go to PARL’s website or call 401-421-1399.