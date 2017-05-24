RI Department of Corrections K-9 to get body armor

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island Department of Corrections K-9 will be better protected on the job thanks to a donation from a local nonprofit.

East Taunton-based Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating a bullet and stab protective vest to K-9 Jimmy, according to RIDOC spokesperson J.R. Ventura.

Ventura said the vest will be delivered within eight to ten weeks. It’s sponsored by Yury Volkov of Warwick and will be embroidered with “In memory of Andrea Wylie.”

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than $2.1 million in safety vests to K-9 units nationwide with the help of private and corporate donations.

There are approximately 30,000 K-9s that serve law enforcement across the country, according to Ventura, and each vest provided requires $1,050 in donations.

Click here to donate to and learn more about Vested Interest in K9s.