S’mores without the campfire: Dunkin’ debuts new coffee flavor

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI)— Dunkin’ Donuts is getting ready for summer.

The company announced Wednesday its debuting new summer-inspired flavors starting Monday, May 29.

Dunkin’s newest coffee is a S’mores-flavored coffee and is “a combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate flavors.” It will be available in hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, and frozen Dunkin’ coffees, along with the seasonal flavors of Coconut Crème Pie and Butter Pecan.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also releasing two new donuts: Vanilla Cake Batter, which contains a vanilla-flavored cake batter filling; and a Dunkin’ Donuts Sprinkles Donut, which has white icing and is branded with a “DD” logo made out of orange and pink sprinkles.

The new donuts come out just in time for National Donut Day on Friday, June 2. To celebrate that day, the company is offering a free classic donut with a purchase of any beverage.