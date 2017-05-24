Warwick man charged with DUI after pedestrian struck

WARWICK, R.I.(WPRI) – Police have arrested a Warwick man on DUI charges, after he allegedly struck a pedestrian crossing Main Avenue just before 10:30 Tuesday night.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Howard Marshall of Warwick.

Marshall was held on charges of DUI Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He will be appearing in Third Division District Court Wednesday for arraignment on those charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwick Police Traffic Unit at (401) 468-4343.