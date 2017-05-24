Why we should all celebrate Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ Donuts

Like all of New England, “The Rhode Show” runs on Dunkin’. And Wednesday, May 24 – a.k.a Iced Coffee Day – is the perfect time to celebrate that love of iced java.

Launched in 2010, Iced Coffee Day has quickly evolved into one of Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s most important annual fundraisers. $1 of each iced coffee purchased at Dunkin’ Donuts on May 24 helps support the hospital.

Brendan Kirby – a seriously iced coffee lover – stopped by two different Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Providence on Wednesday morning, to learn more about the annual event.

He spoke with Dr. Margaret Van Bree, President of Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

He also met up with PC Basketball Coach Ed Cooley!

Melisa Papagni of Dunkin’ Donuts also shared some more local celebrity sightings at Dunkin’ Donuts locations planned for Wednesday.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and Central Falls Mayor James Diossa planned to take part, and Singer Billy Gilman was also planning to be at a Providence Dunkin’, too!

• Here’s how you can help:

o First things first, go out to a Dunkin’ Donuts and buy an iced coffee.

o Then, take a photo of your iced coffee and post it on social media, using the hashtag #IceDD4Hasbro.

Click here to visit Dunkin’ Donuts online.