A peek inside the Save the Bay Exploration Center

Whether you’re a local or just visiting the Newport area, Save the Bay’s beachfront Exploration Center & Aquarium is the perfect family destination any time of year!

Their interactive marine science center is home to more than 40 species from Narragansett Bay, often including rare lobsters, crabs, seahorses, sea robins, terrapins and more.

Three touch tanks allow you to get up close and personal with little skates, urchins, spider crabs, sea stars, dogfish sharks and more – all from local waters. And, with Newport’s only ocean-facing beach just outside their front door, you can continue the beach-combing experience after your visit.

Summer Hours (Memorial Day–Labor Day): Daily 10 am–4 pm)

Winter Hours (Labor Day–Memorial Day): Fri.–Sun. 10 am–4 pm

Adam Kovarsky, Aquarium Manager and Celina Segala, Education Specialist joined us on set Thursday to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect to see there.

The Exploration Center and Aquarium is supported, in part, by Corvias Solutions.