Cat rescued from North Attleboro fire

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning North Attleboro apartment Thursday morning.

According to the chief on scene, the fire started around 7:45 a.m. in an apartment on the second flood of the Richards Avenue building. Fire crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to the other three units in the building.

The chief said no people were injured. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Eyewitness News cameras rolled as a firefighter gave oxygen to a cat rescued in the fire. According to the chief, animal control took custody of the cat.