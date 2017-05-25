Fall River Police announce arrests, add new faces to 10 Most Wanted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Spreading the word, on social media and elsewhere, has proven effective for Fall River’s police department looking to make arrests in the city’s “top 10 most wanted” suspects list.

The department announced this week five new suspects they’re searching for, as well as the arrest of eight they’d put out the call for on March 16. They’re hoping the public can help find any of the suspects at large.

Anyone with information about the individuals remaining at large is asked to contact Fall River Police Special Operations at (508) 325-2801, or the department’s main line at (508) 676-8511. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (508) 672-TIPS.

2 remaining at large

Thai Boun, 36, whose last known address was 108 Grant St., is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

He’s 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 215 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

Tri-Rell Jones, 26, whose last known address was 217 Doyle St., is wanted on two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, aggravated assault and battery, vandalism, and intimidating a witness.

He’s between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″ tall, weighs about 165 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

5 new suspects

David Dillon, 37, whose last known address was 489 Elsbree St., is wanted on charges of larceny, and possession of a class A drug.

He’s about 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 175 lbs., and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to police.

—

Meshach Ricks, 31, whose last known address was 219 Purchase St., is wanted on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery on a family or household member, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license as a subsequent offense, possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute as a subsequent offense, and littering trash from a motor vehicle.

He’s between 5′ 9″ and 5′ 10″ tall, weighs between 150 and 180 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

Keenan Ritter, 25, whose last known address was 219 Purchase St., is wanted on charges of assault and battery on a family or household member (2 counts), intimidating a witness (2 counts), strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute as a subsequent offense, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute as a subsequent offense.

He’s 5′ 11 tall, weighs 210 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

Jonathan Pimental, 32, whose last known address was 305 Hamlet St., is wanted on a charge of being a sex offender failing to register as a subsequent offense.

He’s 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 160 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.

—

Mark Springer, 35, whose last known address was 671 Durfee St., is wanted on two charges of intimidating a witness.

He’s 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 155 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

8 captured, including one hurt in a crash

As reported March 30, Aaron M. Affonso, 22, was arrested following a serious vehicle collision at East Main and Globe streets. From that incident, Affonso sustained significant leg injuries and faces new charges of operating to endanger, failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in personal injury and property damage. Before he was captured, he’d been wanted on charges of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny over $250, larceny from a building, and vandalism. His last known address was 227 Lawrence St.

—

Junior C. Boston, 44, was wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, and possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to distribute. His last known address was 130 Canal St.

—

Chelsea B. Cote, 24, was wanted on two counts of unarmed robbery. Her last known address was 129 County St.

—

Melvin Roberto Gualdarrama, 29, was wanted on charges of possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute (in addition to possession of a class B drug), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license as a subsequent offense, and failure to stop or yield. His last known address was 82 Lapham St., apartment 2.

—

Jeffrey Lynn Heaberlin Jr., 32, is homeless, police believe. He was wanted for assault and battery on a family or household member, assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, vandalism, trespassing, resisting arrest, and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

—

Johnny Jackson, 28, was wanted on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and two counts of possession of a class E drug. His last known address was 500 Birch St.

—

Luis A. Resto-Torres, 34, was wanted on two counts of larceny over $250, along with charges of larceny over $250 by false pretense, breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. His last known address was 228 Bradford Ave.

—

Elijah Alexander Sapp, 18, was wanted on a charge of possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute. His last known address was 159 Fourth St., apartment 1.