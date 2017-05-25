Getting ready for Father’s Day!

Father’s Day is quickly approaching on June 18th and in The Rhode Home our friends Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi dropped by with the scoop on some great ways we can honor Dad!

Cathy Levesque from the Stadium Theatre joined us as well sharing info on all of the great events happening at their beautiful location in Woonsocket; including their Auction for the Arts Fundraiser on June 1.

You can grab your tickets and support the Stadium here: http://www.stadiumtheatre.com/events/auction-for-the-arts-a-stadium-theatre-fundraiser/51

For more from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/