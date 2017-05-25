PC to Host Minnesota in Gavitt Tipoff Games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota men’s basketball team will visit Providence this season as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Golden Gophers announced the addition of the Friars to their schedule on Wednesday. The game will be played in Providence on Nov. 13. It’s the second straight season the Gophers will participate in the Gavitt Games, which pit the Big Ten against the Big East.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino was a boy when his father Rick coached at Providence from 1985-87. Richard Pitino went to college at Providence and graduated in 2005.

It will be the third meeting between the Friars and Gophers and the first since the 1993 NIT semifinals.

Minnesota returns four starters and adds two highly touted recruits to a team that finished fourth in the Big Ten and made the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.