PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police were seen actively investigating in a Pawtucket neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers have set up crime tape on Magill Street, just off Main Street, and the city’s CSI van responded to the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed what’s being investigated.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering information. We’ll bring you the latest at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.