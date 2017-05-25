Police: Training school staffers injured in ‘disturbance’ with juveniles

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three staff members at the Rhode Island Training School were injured as the result of an incident late Wednesday night, Rhode Island State Police said.

State Police spokeswoman Laura Meade Kirk said three staff members were injured in a disturbance. She said two were treated on the scene and one was taken to Kent Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Kirk declined to comment on the job titles of the staff members.

State Police were called to the disturbance around 11:20 p.m., Kirk said. She said the juveniles involved will be referred Family Court.

Kirk said State Police will not comment further on the ongoing investigation.

The Rhode Island Training School, which operates under the Department of Children, Youth and Families, houses juvenile delinquents accused of serious offenses.

Eyewitness News has reached out to DCYF for comment.