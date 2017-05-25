Rhode Island cities growing slowly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s biggest city isn’t growing very fast.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that Providence’s population grew by an estimated 217 people in a year’s time, to a total population of 179,219.

The next-largest increases were in Central Falls, which grew by 81 people; Cranston, which grew by 20; and East Providence, which grew by 15. Newport, Pawtucket, and Warwick lost residents; Woonsocket was largely unchanged.

The estimates reflect population change from July 2015 to July 2016.

The new federal estimates come as some political leaders are anticipating that stagnant population growth compared to other faster-growing states could cause Rhode Island to lose one of its two congressional seats in the next decade.

Congressional districts will be determined based on the results of the next 10-year census in 2020.

