With Memorial Day around the corner, you may be thinking about ways to honor our fallen heroes.

Well, there’s new exhibition at the state archives to check out called “Over there, over here: Rhode Islanders in the Great War.”

In Over There, Over Here, archival documents tell the story of everyday Rhode Islanders enlisted to serve in the armed forces and those who supported the war effort at home.

Within two months of the U.S. declaration of war on Germany, over 50,000 Rhode Island men had registered to serve in the armed forces.

For the first time, women, too, were given the opportunity to enlist.