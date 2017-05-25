South County Hospital receives top marks in quality, patient care

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South County Hospital ranked among the best in the country in new rankings released by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, a spokesperson for the hospital announced Thursday.

The independent, 100-bed hospital located in Wakefield was one of only 19 hospitals nationwide that received five stars in overall hospital quality and patient experience.

According to South County Health spokesperson Eric Dickervitz, more than 4,000 hospitals were assessed in order to give people the best information possible to properly choose their healthcare providers.

“Our staff is focused on delivering the best patient care possible,” said Lou Giancola, South County Health president and CEO, in a statement. “We strive to ensure that our healthcare system performs up to our own high expectations. When the data reinforces the success and feedback we get from our patients, it reassures us that we are providing quality care, centered on the patient. It also inspires us to work harder to improve outcomes and the patient experience.”

Dickervitz said the ratings for overall quality and patient experience were determined through a variety of subcategories, such as safety of care, readmission, pain management, and nurse communication. The sources for these ratings included the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program, the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, and patient experience scores.