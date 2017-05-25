State beaches open daily beginning Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and that means starting Saturday, state beaches will be open daily.

Reduced parking rates will be in effect once again this year, with daily parking rates of $6 for residents on weekdays and $7 on weekends and holidays. A season pass is $30 dollars, and will available for purchase through September 4.

Non-resident parking is $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends and holidays. A season pass is $60 for non-residents.

A 50 percent discount on daily parking fees and season passes applies for senior citizens 65 years and older.

The Department of Environmental Management said fees are based solely on the vehicle registration (i.e. license plate) of each vehicle entering beach facilities. All Rhode Island-registered vehicles will be subject to resident parking rates; non-Rhode Island plates will be subject to non-resident rates.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation generates $2.4 billion in consumer spending and supports 24,000 jobs each year.

A recent study conducted by the University of Rhode Island found that state-managed parks and bikeways alone contribute $311 million to the economy and support 3,700 jobs and nine million visits annually.

The DEM said improvements have been made at several state facilities including:

Lincoln Woods State Park – The new beach pavilion, offering fully accessible restrooms and showers and an expanded nature center and concessions, opens Saturday.

Scarborough North and South State Beach – New restroom and shower facilities at Scarborough North are open, and new plantings have been installed in flower beds at Scarborough North and Scarborough South.

George Washington Memorial Campground – New restroom and shower facilities are available.

Fisherman’s Memorial Campground – Tennis and basketball courts have been resurfaced. And new tennis nets, hoops and backboards have been installed.

DEM continues to accept applications for qualified lifeguards for state beach facilities.

Entry level and senior lifeguard positions are available at numerous locations throughout the state.

All lifeguard positions require certification and special training in first aid, CPR, and senior lifesaving. For more information about available positions, visit www.riparks.com.