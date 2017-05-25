Tanker leaking diesel after crash in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich is currently shut down after a water tanker collided with a pickup truck and rolled over.

Police said they expect the westbound side – from the Route 4 on-ramp to the area of 165 Frenchtown Road – will be closed for some time while the eastbound side is currently open.

The state Department of Environmental Management was called to the scene because the tanker is leaking diesel fuel as well as water.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to East Greenwich Fire Chief Russell McGillivray, while the driver of the tanker was not hurt.

Crews are now working to clean up the fuel and upright the tanker.

Eyewitness News has as a crew on scene gathering details. We’ll have updates starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.

East Greenwich MVA pic.twitter.com/ogfT9acpd7 — William Perry (@perry_local3328) May 25, 2017