2 Pawtucket men arrested, charged with sex trafficking a minor

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged two men in a sex trafficking case involving minors and say more charges could follow.

Police said officers went to 117 Slater St. after receiving information that two missing and endangered girls were there.

Upon arrival, the officers found the two girls in an apartment laying on a mattress on the floor with four unrelated adult men, according to police.

After an investigation, police released three of the men with no charges.

They said a fourth man – Madjer Monteiro – was arrested and charged him with sex trafficking of a minor.

After further investigation, police arrested another suspect – Jamaal Gaitor, of Pawtucket – and also charged him with sex trafficking of a minor.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the girls who were found.