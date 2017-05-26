2 people rescued from flood waters in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police were called in to rescue two people, after their car became stranded on a flooded road early Friday morning.

The driver appears to have attempted to cross under the railroad bridge on Wilbur Avenue, despite signs in the area warning the road becomes flooded during heavy downpours, like the ones that arrived Thursday night.

Both people in the car were able to climb on the roof. Eyewitness News cameras then spotted a police SUV pulling up behind the car. An officer instructed the pair to jump onto the hood of the cruiser, which then backed out of the flood waters to safety.