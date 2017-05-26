39 million expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

Related Coverage WPRI.com Flight Tracker

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re planning to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, travel experts recommend giving yourself plenty of travel time.

Friday is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, and AAA expects a million more people than last year will be driving and flying to their destinations.

“We’re anticipating 39 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend,” said David Raposa of AAA Northeast. “Of that number, 88 percent are traveling by car, so those that are going to be on the road are going to have a lot of company.”

Raposa said he believes the increase in travelers may be the result of gas prices holding steady and people feeling a little more comfortable with their economic situations.

Also adding to the traffic on Friday was the weather, with strong storms and flash flooding overnight shifting to rain and drizzle throughout the day.

AAA also expects millions to fly this weekend, which was apparent by several delays at T.F. Green on Friday. Updates: Pinpoint Flight Tracker »