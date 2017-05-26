Click It or Ticket campaign reminds RI drivers to buckle up

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year and Rhode Island State Police will be out in full force trying to keep the roads safe.

As part of the Click It or Ticket campaign – which began earlier this week – there will be an increased presence of troopers on the roads to enforce seat belt laws, said Col. Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of Rhode Island State Police.

“The Rhode Island State Police will do our part to keep roadways safe, but we need you to do yours – by making sure you and your passengers comply with the state’s seat belt and child restraint laws,” Col. Assumpico said. According to Art Kinsman, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 1 Administrator, 48% of people who were killed in vehicles in 2015 were unrestrained.

According to Art Kinsman, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 1 Administrator, 48% of people who were killed in vehicles in 2015 were unrestrained.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2015, an estimated 13,941 lives were saved because of seat belts and an additional 2,804 lives could have been spared if those people had worn their seat belts. In Rhode Island,10 unbelted vehicle occupants died in motor vehicle crashes in 2016.

In Rhode Island, there is a $40 penalty for a seat belt violation for persons over 8 years old and a $85 penalty for children under age 8. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, Rhode Island State Police will continue to ticket unbelted motorists.

To learn more about Click It or Ticket visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.