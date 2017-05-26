Club Luv seeks to recover liquor license lost in wake of triple shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Providence nightclub is trying to get its liquor license back just days after it was revoked.

Club Luv on Valley Street has been shut down since three people were wounded in a shooting outside in the early morning hours of May 7.

On Wednesday, the city’s Board of Licenses voted unanimously to revoke the club’s liquor license.

Both sides presented their cases at a hearing Friday before the state Department of Business Regulation.

Club Luv’s lawyer, Peter Petrarca, argued that when you stop a fight inside a club, the owners can’t necessarily control what happens once those patrons leave.

“You cannot control everybody on the outside,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.”

Two people have been charged in the shooting and Providence police say others may be arrested.

Eyewitness News was told a decision on Club Luv’s liquor license will not be made until some time next week.