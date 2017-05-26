Fall River murder suspect faces fugitive charge in RI

Related Coverage Fall River man charged with girlfriend’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Fall River earlier this week appeared before a judge in Providence on Friday.

Still recovering from an injury suffered during the altercation, Scott Rego was wheeled into District Court to face a fugitive from justice charge.

Rego, 26, was arrested at Rhode Island Hospital Monday night in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kristina Reis.

Police responded to the couple’s Linden Street home just after 9 p.m. Monday to find Reis on the front porch, bleeding from a stab wound. She was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Rego also suffered a stab wound to the chest, according to police. He was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital and transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where investigators later caught up with him.

After Rego was arraigned on the fugitive from justice charge on Friday, police transported him back to Fall River so he can answer to the charge of murdering Reis.